Rawalpindi - Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the unknown miscreants for dropping a threatening letter in the house of a journalist in Mandra, informed sources here on Monday.

The FIR was lodged with Police Station Mandra on application of Raja Arshad, a reporter of a private TV channel, who was being given life threats by unknown miscreants for highlighting the bravery of a martyr of Army Medical Corp (AMC), Naik Nadeem-ur-Rehman, who sacrificed his life while shielding children during terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar, sources added.

According to sources, a case number 1/2015 under section 506 PPC was registered with PS Mandra against unknown miscreants on complaint of Raja Arshad. On the other hand, police under the surveillance of a DSP have started searching for miscreants who sent threatening letter to the journalist.