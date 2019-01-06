Share:

Lashing out at the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday claimed that Imran Khan was the real owner of Aleema Khan’s illegal property.

She asked, “Why aren’t her assets and money laundering allegations being investigated?”

The PML-N leader took a jibe at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said that the bureau should rename itself to ‘Noon Accountability Bureau.’ The PML-N leader said that the sudden emergence of cases for assets beyond income, including the case against former Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, was nothing more than a trend.

Marriyum said that the accountability watchdog should also shed light on the Malam Jabba land case. “Why hasn’t the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister been arrested yet? If Shahbaz Sharif can be arrested then the KP chief minister can be arrested as well,” she stated.

She further questioned, “Why isn’t a case made against unlawful use of powers by the prime minister? Why isn’t the use of government helicopter for personal use not being investigated?”