HAFIZABAD-The district police rounded up 1,577 proclaimed offenders, 1,047 thieves, dacoits and robbers, and recovered stolen articles worth Rs21.7m during 2018. According to the press release issued by the DPO office, the police smashed 43 gangs of dacoits and arrested 910 drug peddlers and seized 1kg of heroin, 204kg of charas, 3kg of opium, 5,069 litres of liquor and unearthed 65 distilleries.

Moreover, 640 anti-social elements were rounded up and the police have recovered 23 klashinkoves, 41 rifles, 122 guns, 418 pistols, 10 revolvers, 13 carbines and 3157 rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, 13490 persons had submitted different kinds of complaints, of which 13468 (99%) were redressed promptly. As many as 337 COPs were penalised on the charge of negligence, corruption etc. including 18 were dismissed, 3 were compulsory retired, 2 were demoted, 54 were fined while services of 124 COPs were forfeited. However, 262 COPs who performed their duties with commitment and honesty were rewarded suitably.