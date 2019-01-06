Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - At least 21 students including three females from Lahore were injured, three of them seriously, when a bus, they were in veered off the road while negotiating a curve at Chattar Klass Saturday. The students of University of Engineering Lahore were on a tour to Azad Kashmir and going to Neelum Valley from Islamabad when they met the accident in the wee hours, SHO Chatter Klass police station Hamad Asghar added. The injured were shifted to CMH at Muzaffarabad for treatment. All of them were said to be out of danger, the officer added.