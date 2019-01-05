Share:

HAFIZABAD-As many as 355 persons were killed in different mishaps including 27 drowned in canals and river Chenab during 2018, District Emergency Officer (PES) Rescue-1122 Sibghatullah said here. He said that during 2018 the Rescue-1122 Hafizabad chapter received 12051 emergency calls and provided first aid to 3310 persons while 11000 patients were shifted to different hospitals.

He further said that 4162 traffic mishaps, 355 incidents of ablaze and 337 of crimes and emergency were reported during 2018. Moreover, the Rescue-1122 made arrangements to rescue the injured during Muharramul Haram and eids.

406 PROFITEERS FINED

Special Price Control Magistrate have challaned 406 profiteers during December last and have collected a total fine of Rs544,000 from them on the charge of selling commodities above the officially fixed rates.

However, housewives have called upon the Special Price Magistrate to check their fleecing by the vendors in the streets and called upon them to visit local streets also to prevent them from fleecing by the profiteers.

Meanwhile, local citizens have expressed their grave concern over the sale of substandard milk, yogurt and other edibles and have called upon the Food Regularity Authority to ensure the provision of pure edibles and take suitable action against the roadside eateries to save the citizens from different stomach ailments.

CIA nabs two drug-peddlers

CIA police arrested two notorious drug-peddlers and seized 6kg of opium worth hundreds of thousands of rupees on Tuesday.

According to a police source, CIA sub-inspector Ashraf Chattha intercepted a suspicious vehicle on Mangat Road and during search recovered 6kg of opium hidden under seats of the vehicle and arrested Naveed Ahmed and Sohail Ahmed.

A case under the Anti Narcotics Act was registered against them at City Police Station Hafizabad. The CIA police also impounded the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Waheed Zafar Iqbal of Khidday village on the charge of possessing 23 litres of liquor. On a tip-off, the police raided the den of the accused near Kassesay village and seized 23 litres of liquor from his possession. A case was registered against the accused.