Share:

MULTAN - The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad has got approved four varieties of hybrid maize seed, tomato and cotton from the Pakistan Seed Council. The approved seeds include two varieties of hybrid maize, one of hybrid tomato and one of cotton FH-152. Applications have also been sought from 26 seed companies for the sale of these seeds. Director General Ayub Research Centre Dr Abid Mahmood told APP telephonically here on Saturday that hybrid maize would be cultivated on large scale in the country, adding that it was used for silage poultry feed and other edible items. He said that hybrid maize seed was very costly and it was brought from other countries. He said that hybrid seed of tomato was also very costly as its per kg cost was in lakhs of rupees. He said that the Punjab government would offer royalty to companies for the sale of these seeds. He said that quality seed of these crops would be available to growers easily.