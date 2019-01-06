Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite pledging introduction of reforms in bureaucracy by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, some 40 senior bureaucrats, including 10 grade-22 officers of different services groups, are still awaiting new assignments.

At least 10 officers of grade-22, 17 of grade-21 and 15 of grade-20 officers are awaiting posting in Establishment Division and even more than 19 key posts of grade-21 and grade-22 are lying vacant in the federal bureaucracy.

Senior officer of Establishment Division said that the previous government had also announced it would bring reforms in bureaucracy but it could not do so. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members had issued several warnings during their addresses on different occasions to obey the instructions but they are not serious to resolve their issues and making their postings and transfers on merit. He said that the PM also followed his predecessor and appointed his blue-eyed grade-21 officer of PAS group Muhammad Azam as Secretary to PM. He said the incumbent government could not take any step regarding reforms in bureaucracy.

Documents available with The Nation revealed that 10 officers of grade-22 including Hamid Haroon, Muhammad Javeed Anwar, Akbar Hussain Durrani, Furqan Bahadar Khan, Rizwan Memon, Muhammad Ashraf, Sqn.Ldr (rtd) Iqbal Mahmood, Sardar Abdul Majeed Khan, Capt (R) Ahmad Lateef. 17 officers of grade-21 including Syed Khalid Gardezi, Syed Tahir Raza Naqvi, Omer Rasul, Muhammad Asif, Jamal Yousuf, Ahmad Bilal, Lt.(RTD) Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh, Capt (rtd) Munir Azam, Muhammad Asad Islam, Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Shabir Ahmad, Main Waheed-ud-Din, Capt (R) Muhammad Amin, Shoaib Dasatgir, Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan are awaiting positing in Establishment Division. 15 officers of grade-20 including Aftab Ahmed Maneka, Zarar Haider Khan, Cap. (Rtd) Muhammad Tariq Memon, Humayun Bashir Tarar, Naeem Bharola, Lt (rtd) Jan Muhammad, Nasir Mehmood Satti, Sohail Akhtar, Babar Bakht Qureshi, Nadeem Iqbal Abbasi, Alam Zeb Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Malik and Allah Yar are also awaiting their assignment in PTI government.

Interestingly, 10 officers are posted in Establishment Division as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) including Imamdadullah Bosal grade-21 officers of PAS, Azim Arshad, grade-20 officer of PSP, Sumaira Samad grade-20 officer of PAS, Yousaf Khan, grade-20 officer of PAS, Salman Mufti, grade-20 officer of PAS, Naveed Saleh Siddique grade-20 officer of PAS, Capt (r) Usman Mumtaz Raja and Abdul Rauf Khan grade-20 officer of SG.