WAZIRABAD-ASP Wazirabad Farhan Khan has said that Circle Police took stern action against the criminals during 2018. He claimed that the police busted eight gangs of dacoits, arrested 673 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and illegal arms from the criminals.

The ASP said that eight gangs of dacoits and robbers were busted during the previous year, adding that the police arrested 34 dacoits.

He stated that 23 cases of dacoity and robbery were under investigation, adding that the police recovered booty worth Rs39.45 million were from the gangsters.

The ASP stated that 274 cases of illegal arms were registered and 274 suspects were nabbed for possessing illegal arms.

He said that the arms recovered from the accused included eight Kalashnikovs, 12 Rifles, 15 guns of 12 bores, three revolvers, 228 pistols of 30 bore, one carbine, 12 daggers and 1306 live cartridges. "Similarly, 560 cases of drugs were registered and 560 drug peddlers were arrested," he said, adding that a huge quantity of drugs including 70kg of charas, 2.1kg of heroin, 90kg of bhukki drug, 1154 litres of liquor and 360 drums of raw liquor was recovered from the drug-dealers and moonshiners.

He said that as many as 49 drunkards were also arrested while nine cases of 9B & C were under investigation. He maintained that the Circle police also arrested 673 proclaimed offenders including 37 of A+ category and 553 of B category.

He stated that hundreds of law violators were released after taking remedial steps under law. He said that the policemen had been ordered to show no sympathy towards drug-peddlers because they were anti-social elements.