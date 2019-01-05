Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 141 people were murdered and 182 persons sustained injuries in dozens of incidents of enmity and bad blood while 75 rape incidents including eight gangrape incidents were reported during the year 2018 across Sialkot district. The year 2018 turned out to be gloomy for families of these slain people in Sialkot district.

According to the police statistics, as many as 75 women were raped (out of total 8 women were gang raped) in separate incidents during 2018 (till now) in the district here.

The dacoits, robbers and criminals took away gold ornaments, cash, electronics, vehicles and other valuables (worth millions of rupees) in 1281 incidents of dacoity, robbery and theft occurred in Sialkot district during 2018 (till now) here.

Five people were murdered on resistance during dacoity in separate incidents in Sialkot district.

Dacoits snatched a car from a citizen and 140 motorcycles from at gunpoint in separate dacoity and robbery incidents.

While, the thieves took away 36 cars and 489 motorcycles in separate theft incidents occurred in Sialkot district during 2018.

The accused also burgled 299 houses and shops as well, besides, depriving the local farmers of their cattle in 123 separate incidents of cattle theft occurred in Sialkot district here.

Sialkot City Circle stood first with the registration of maximum 3762 cases, Sialkot Saddr Circle got second position by registering 3151 cases, Daska Circle police stood third by registering 3202 cases, Pasrur Circle police registered 2354 cases while Sambrial Circle police remained on fifth position by registering 1352 cases in 2018 (till now).

Local social, business, religious, human rights and political circles of Sialkot have expressed grave concern over the rising crime in Sialkot district.