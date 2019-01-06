Share:

Delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates held at Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lead the Pakistani delegation while the UAE side is being led by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Pakistan delegation includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual, regional and international interests.

Before the delegation level talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held one on one meeting.

Earlier, on his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the distinguished guest. He was given 21 guns salute.

Later on, an official welcome ceremony was held at Prime Minister House Islamabad in the honour of the Crown Prince .

Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is the third interaction between the leadership of Pakistan and UAE in less than three months, which is a testimony to the special nature of brotherly relations between the two countries.

UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. It is home to more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community which contributes around 4.5 billion dollars annually to the GDP.

UAE has already announced a generous 3 billion dollars support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment while a proposal to provide oil facility on deferred payment is also under discussion.

The most valuable support extended under UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme has been in the field of polio and education, under the patronage of Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who visited Pakistan in 2007.