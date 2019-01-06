Share:

The city district government in collaboration of municipal corporation has set up a camp at Shahdara to remove encroachments. This was stated by Assistant Commissioner General Lahore Annam Zaid here on Saturday, says a spokesman for the city district government. She said that barriers had been put in place at both sides of Ravi to stop the entry of heavy vehicles at the old bridge. The arrangements had also been made to regulate traffic flow at entrance point of the city, she added. The AC also visited Shahdara Chowk for implementing the traffic plan.