Venezuela and Argentina will play an international friendly in Madrid on March 25 as part of their preparation for the Copa America in Brazil.

The match will be played at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital, the Venezuelan Football Federation ( FVF ) said on Saturday.

Venezuela will also play a friendly against another European team before the clash with Spain, the FVF said, adding that an opponent, date and venue for the fixture would be confirmed "in the coming days".

Venezuela and Argentina last met during the South American qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup, drawing 2-2 in Merida and 1-1 in Buenos Aires.

The Vinotinto, who have never qualified for the World Cup finals, played six matches in the second half of 2018, posting two wins, two draws and two losses.

The Copa America will be held in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.