KHYBER - The administration foiled a bid of smuggling of arms from Afghanistan to Pakistan by recovering huge cache of weapons from coal-loaded truck here at Torkham border on Saturday. Naib Tehsildar Torkham, Ghuncha Gul told that on tip off that smugglers would make attempt of smuggling of sophisticated weapons from Afghanistan to Pakistan via Torkham border, extra security measures were adopted at the border.

Last day, a coal loaded trailer which crossed in from Afghanistan was stopped for routine checking. During search, 113 repeater guns concealed in various cavities of the truck were recovered.

Driver of the trailer identified as Mesri son of Tarkai, an Afghan citizen was arrested and put behind the bars for further investigation, the official told.