KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday summoned investigation officer and prosecution witnesses in two cases pertaining to the August 22, violence and incendiary speech of Altaf, till January26.

The ATC was hearing two cases pertaining to hate speech and attack on media houses, wherein Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor, Kunwar Naveed Jamil and others, appeared before the court.

The judge expressed his displeasure over the absence of the IO, the prosecutor appeared before the court and filed an adjournment application.

The court allowed his plea and directed the IO to ensure his appearance in the next hearing and also produce the prosecution witnesses in the next hearing.

The MQM leaders were booked for allegedly subsequent attacks on media house on August 22, 2016 outside the Karachi Press Club on the outset of proceeding.

The police submitted challan which said that both Farooq Sattar and Amir Khan had disowned the speech, however, there are concrete evidences as they were not only present but were also clapping when Altaf Hussain was delivering his anti-Pakistan speech.

In the previous hearing, the court indicted the MQM leaders 60 others in two identical cases regarding incitement, murder, revolt and attack on media houses. However, the MQM-P leaders pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the cases.

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has already been declared absconder in the case along with Rafi Akbar, Zakir Qureshi, Javed Kazmi, Arif Khan, Muhammad Sabir, Akbar Rajput and Aslam Khan Afridi. The ATC has already issued red warrant against the MQM founder.

According to the charge-sheet against the accused, Altaf delivered an inciting speech outside the Karachi Press Club, and the MQM-P leaders facilitated him.

The court noted that the speech, during which “Pakistan was called a running sore”, caused incitement and was an attack on the sanctity of the country. The MQM founder also ordered attack on media houses, it added.

According to the charge-sheet, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed and Shahid Pasha provided a tent outside the club.

The court was also presented a CD of Amir Khan’s speech on August 22, 2016 but he disputed its content. The court also referred to a video showing the accused holding sticks when incidents of vandalism took place.