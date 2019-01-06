Share:

A new book of author Dr Arifa Subha Khan titled ‘Tanqeedi-girhain’ has been published on Saturday. Dr Arifa is a journalist, poetess and writer who has written 12 books on various subjects and secured 35 awards as well. She has also received a gold medal for her services in the field of education. In her book, she has written on the western style of criticism in literature and also highlighted the high quality work of Eastern writers in literature. Dr Arifa in her book ‘exposed’ the critic work of 20th-century French historian Fernand Mossé in her book and highlighted the work of 20th century of French critics Roland Barthes. 550-pages book is based on her thesis titled “Urdu Tanqeed ka Naya Manzarnama, Jadidi Maghrabi Tanqeed Kay Zamanay Mein”. The book has been published by UMT Press priced Rs 1000.