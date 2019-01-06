Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday visited Government Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Teaching Hospital, Yakki Gate without protocol tonight.

He went to various wards and inquired after the patients. Patients and their attendants were surprised to see the CM among them without any prior information and protocol.

He also visited the control room of CCTV cameras. He checked the stock register of the pharmacy. Talking to the patients and their attendants, he said they should tell him if they are facing any problem. Our government is bringing about revolutionary forms in the health sector.

He said standardize facilities will be provided to patients at hospitals in Punjab. The patients expressed their satisfaction over arrangements. The CM said he is pleased to see doctors and paramedics at the hospital. Doctors should treat patients politely.

He said a sweet word can cure half of the disease. He directed that cleanliness at some of wards should be improved. He also inquired about the problems of doctors.

Also, CM Buzdar visited temporary building of Panahgah at the railway station without protocol. He reached Panahgah without any intimation. He shook hands with the people residing there and talked to them. The people expressed their satisfaction at the arrangements. T

hey said that this is the praiseworthy step and they have no problem at this place. The Chief Minister also checked the credentials of the people residing at Panahgah. He said in case of rain an alternate arrangement should also be made for the residents. He also inspected the under construction building of Panahgah. He said this is a noble cause and it should be completed without any wastage of time.

bUZDAR EXPRESSES Condolence

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former Parliamentarian and PPP leader Malik Hakmeen Khan. In his condolence message to the bereaved family, he prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of his family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Notice of torture on woman

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of women allegedly by police officials in Chiniot and sought a report from the Inspector General Police Punjab. He ordered a thorough investigation of the incident and legal action against the accused police officials. He directed that the police official involved in this incident should be arrested immediately. DPO has suspended SI Ghulam Muhammad, Constable Iftikhar Hussain and Constable Riaz Hussain, and started departmental action.