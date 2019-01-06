Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The working class has demanded to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Balochistan to take immediate measures to get stopped the tragic accidents of coal mine workers of Balochistan occurring every now and then. Tragic accident had taken place in Doki Coal Mines Balochistan within this week causing tragic deaths of seven coal mine workers. ILO Report had highlighted that coal mines in Balochistan suffer high number of tragic accidents in the world due to unsafe working conditions and non-implementation of Mines Safety Laws through Independent Labour Inspection Machinery.

These demands were raised in a meeting chaired by Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, demanding to the Prime Minister to get enforced Provisions of Mines Act 1926 and provide safety equipments to the miners and bring the defaulter owners of mines to book who violate those statutory laws and get paid at least Rs.3 million to the families of those miners who have been died in those accident urgently.