ISLAMABAD - The sponsors of at least two housing societies got their projects approved from the Capital Development Authority on fake and fictitious documents of land, it transpired during scrutiny of the documents after years of grant of the approval.

The sponsors not only submitted fake and fictitious land documents in the CDA for getting their projects approved but also did not complete the schemes despite lapse of over 10 years though they sold out all the plots to the general public and collected hefty amounts against them.

According to the details, the CDA approved the layout plan of RP Corporation (a private housing scheme) on land measuring 1,619 kanals for 931 residential plots and NOC was issued in March 2006 with the completion period of 60 months. However, the sponsor could not start development work after issuance of the NOC.

An analysis of ‘Fard Jamabandi’ and other revenue documents was carried out after years and it was revealed that the society had the ownership/possession of only 861 kanals of scattered land which could not be developed until its conversion into the compact/consolidated ownership and possession and revision of the layout plan. After issuance of the NOC and approval of the layout plan, the sponsor was authorised to advertise the scheme comprising 931 plots over an area measuring 1,619 kanals with 30% mortgage of saleable plots in favour of the CDA. The sponsor sold all the 931 plots for Rs2,955.2 million but did not develop the scheme despite lapse of so many years as it has no possession of part of the land and the approval was obtained on the fictitious documents.

In another such case, the CDA approved layout plan of Paradise City Housing Scheme in Sector F-16 and F-17 in zone-II of Islamabad over an area of 2,453.43 kanals in 2006. After approval of the layout plan, the sponsor was required to fulfil the legal formalities i.e. mortgage deed and saleable plots, transfer deed within 90 days but the same were not submitted.

Later, the layout plan was withdrawn by the CDA as the sponsor failed to prove land ownership of 2,399 kanals within the boundary even after so many years of issuance of the layout plan.

After issuance of layout plan, the sponsor could not complete legal formalities and started sale of 2,137 plots to general public without developing the land and collected a sum of Rs5,243 million, thus putting money of general public at stake.

According to the sources in the CDA, the unauthentic approval of the housing schemes based on fake and fictitious documents of land was not possible without connivance of the CDA officials.

The approval in both the cases was granted without ownership/possession of the land mentioned in the documents.

According to the ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, private sector will be allowed to purchase/acquire land and develop residential schemes on the pattern of residential sectors planned in zone-I. The boundaries of the schemes shall conform to the configuration of a standard sector inclusive of right-of-way of the principal inter-sector roads as per provisions of master plan of Islamabad and permission for such schemes (zone-2 and 5) shall be granted by the Authority subject to condition that development of the scheme shall be in accordance with the lay out plan, service plans and building plans as approved by the Authority.