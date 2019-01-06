Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority and Islamabad district administration on Saturday launched anti-encroachment operation in Quaid-i-Azam University to recover occupied land of the varsity.

However, officials of the university expressed disappointed with the administration for targeting weaker elements and avoiding moving towards the house of former senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

The university administration and the former chairman Senate are at loggerheads over a piece of land at the QAU.

The university administration claims that an area of 25kanal under possession of the former chairman Senate as its land, while Bukhari claims of being owner of the property.

A senior official of QAU wishing anonymity said that the operation was unsatisfactory and it looked that it would not achieve the objective of clearing all 298 acres of land of the university.

He said that the university administration wanted to start the anti-encroachment operation with the illegal house built by son of the former chairman Senate. “The administration didn’t dare to move there but took action in its surroundings,” said the senior official.

He said that the university administration had given notices to illegal occupants who have built houses within the boundaries of the university. “Few officials leading the operation favoured strong occupants and diverted the operation,” said the official.

The officials declared the house of former chairman Senate as private property and did not take action there, he said.

The QAU official also said that the operation was halted for few hours when the locals occupying university land around former chairman Senate house resisted.

“The administration with hundreds of police personnel and heavy machinery stopped at the doorsteps of the main encroachers and changed their direction,” said the official.

The official also said that the administration only partially removed barricades adjacent to lawn of the former chairman Senate house while the majority of land was not recovered.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in a social media message said that an anti-encroachment operation had begun in the QAU. Teams are working in heavy rainfall over the weekend so minimum hindrance is made for students. Shahdara road and Kiyani road near the university are chocked and operation will continue five days, he said.

The university administration was conveyed a message by the officials of the district administration and CDA that around 80knals built up area was recovered in operation which include 3 main houses, 9 other small houses and 15 structures including walls, quarters, library, castle rooms and guest rooms were demolished.

Officials said that former chairman Senate had almost 25 kanals of area under his influence and the demarcation of his house had been reinstated. The administration also retrieved and handed over 100 kanals of land to QAU.

The administration also said that around 200 people protested during the operation, however; it was continued despite of resistance and will continue till January 9.

Sources said that the administration recovered around 50kanals land in operation due to resistance by the occupants.

Earlier this week, the QAU administration had warned all illegal occupants to vacate the encroached land hinting at the anti-encroachment operation by government.

The QAU in its official statement said that the university administration had requested the government to start an anti-encroachment drive in its premises and encroachers will be responsible of any damage if caused by the government in operation.

The statement said that all illegal occupants/encroachers on the university land are hereby directed to vacate the land immediately; otherwise the government will launch operation for their evacuation. The illegal occupants/encroachers will be responsible for any damage/loss in this regard.

It said that an area of over 1,709 acres was acquired by CDA in 1967-72 for the University of Islamabad, (now Quaid-i-Azam University) but vacant possession and on-ground demarcation of the said land was not given by Capital Development Authority to the university, hence the QAU inherited a number of illegal occupants including 9 villages spreading on about 298 acres of land inside the main campus, along with illegal encroachment from outside.

The statement said that the university carried out fresh on-ground demarcation of its land through Survey of Pakistan (SOP) in April-May 2017, and co-ordinates have been fixed on the boundary line.

As per Survey of Pakistan report, all the land on the west side of the main stream coming from Shahdara Valley and flowing between WAPDA grid station and Bharakahu belonged to Quaid-i-Azam University.

It stated that as the government had started anti-encroachment drive across the country, the university has also requested the local administration that the university land should also be cleared from all illegal encroachments.