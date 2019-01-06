Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday directed officers concerned to take immediate action against those who had occupied the assets and properties of the cooperative department.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at the Chief Minister Office held here to review the performance and issues of the cooperative department.

The chief minister said that an effective operation should be launched to retrieve the occupation of these properties and assets, adding the government would provide all out support to the department in this operation.

He also directed the authorities to conduct physical verification of the assets and properties of the department.

The CM said that appointments of Board of Directors of the cooperatives bank should be completed immediately and a summary in this regard should be moved immediately.

Tractors Scheme approved

CM Usman Buzdar approved the ‘Tractors Scheme’ for the arid districts and said that a coordinated policy should be worked out to start work on this scheme.

He said the scheme would benefit the farmers and the government would make every possible effort for the welfare of farmers.

He said the cooperative department should work in line with modern trends for the development of the agriculture sector.

The meeting decided to take immediate steps to make the cooperative department more effective and vibrant, whereas the meeting also approved formation of a new policy to lease the assets and properties of the department.

It was also decided that the lease rates would be reviewed and increased as per market rates.