ISLAMABAD - The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 3,551 cases of enforced disappearance out of 5706 upto December 31, 2018. This was revealed in the monthly progress report of cases of alleged enforced disappearances till December 31, 2018 released today by Farid Ahmed Khan, the Secretary Missing person Commission.

It said that a total of 5,608 cases received to the Commission, Islamabad by Nov. 31, 2018. During December 2018, 98 more cases were received to Commission and now the total numbers of the cases are 5,706, it added. The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during December 2018 disposed of 59 cases and now total balance numbers of cases are 2155 up to Dec.31, 2018.

The Commission has conducted 547 hearings - 239 hearings in Islamabad, 33 in Lahore and 208 in Karachi and 67 hearings in Quetta - during December 2018. It said that the commission has recovered 3551 missing persons upto Dec 31, 2018, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes.

The relatives of missing persons have also acknowledged the remarkable efforts of the commission.