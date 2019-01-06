Share:

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda has said that construction of dams is necessary to safeguard the future of masses of the country.

Talking to a private new channel, he said that a due legal procedure has been adopted for giving contract for Mohmand Dam.

The Minister said the country has been put on the path of rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the international community is also acknowledging the honesty of PTI leadership.

He said that leaders of opposition parties are trying to make the Mohmand Dam controversial.

Vawda said that the elements demanding cancellation of the contract of Mohmand Dam are actually hatching conspiracies against the future of Pakistan.