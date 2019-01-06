Share:

rawalpindi - Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that all corrupt leaders who plundered national kitty would go to jail.

“The days of the corrupt leaders have been numbered and they will not be able to save their skins from accountability,” he said while talking to media after inaugurating National Book Fair at E-Library here.

He alleged that Sharifs through their corrupt practices not only reduced the exports volume from $38 billion to $20 billion but also destroyed Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA and other revenue-generating bodies.

Chohan said that those who appointed Chairman National Accountability Bureau in their tenure are now criticising him. “PTI is not influencing NAB during ongoing accountability drive,” the minister said.

He said that a new joint investigation team (JIT) had been formed to probe Model Town killings and now the real culprits would not be spared. He said that the government would also tight noose around those who committed corruption in LNG deal, adding that successful visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Turkey had been dropping bomb shells on the opponents. Commenting on criticism over PM’s foreign tours, Chohan said that the Sharifs did 85 foreign tours for flourishing their own family business.

He said that book reading was a good hobby and the youth should visit libraries regularly. Commenting on surge in crime rate in Rawalpindi, the minister claimed that he had directed the police officers of the city to evolve comprehensive strategy to control street crime.

and to protect the lives and property of public.

On the occasion, Chief Librarian Sher Afzal Malik, Chief Librarian Rahim Yar Khan Sadiq and Islamic International University Islamabad (Dr Sajid Mirza also addressed the participants.

They said that book fairs should be organised regularly in the country to lure the students to visit libraries.