LAHORE - An accountability court on Saturday extended till 19th the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

They were presented before the court in tight security before the court on Saturday after their existing remand had expired.

As per the investigation report presented before the accountability court in Paragon Housing Scheme case, billions of rupees transactions were carried out. As per the report, the sons of Kh Salman Rafiq and Nadeem Zia were directors of the housing scheme. A hugs sum of 2.96 billion was transacted in the names of Salman’s son Ghafran and Nadeem’s son Kabeer, it revealed.

The report adds that to the account of Kh Saad Rafiq, a total of Rs520 million was transferred in eight years. More than 10 transactions were carried out during the period of 2010 to 2018; a sum of Rs160 million was transferred to Saad’s account in a DHA-based bank during 2010 to 2015. To his another account, Rs67 million was transferred, the report says.

During the hearing,the NAB prosecutor told the court that questions regarding Saad’s bank accounts were put to the accused which were answered. The accused gave details of houses that were investigated, he said. The NAB also presented the map of the Paragon City Scheme before the court to show the property owned by Kh brothers. He said that 12 to 13 accounts of Paragon City were being investigated. He said that suspected transactions were carried out from the Paragon’s accounts. The court asked who informed the NAB about the suspected transactions. He replied that the State Bank of Pakistan informed thrice that suspected transactions were being done.

The court was also told that 30 people involved in the scam had been issued notices and they would be interrogated.

On the other side, the defence counsel contended that his clients had nothing to do with the scam. Arguing that nothing new had happened in the investigation, he vehemently opposed the extension of remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea and extended the remand for 14 days.

The Rafique brothers were arrested by NAB from the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) premises on December 11 when the high court declined their request for an extension in pre-arrest bail.

NAB while revealing grounds of their arrest had stated that the former railways minister in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, and Qaiser Amin Butt, Nadeem Zia started a housing project named Air Avenue. Later on, it was changed into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited. Records revealed that it was an illegal housing society.