Share:

KARACHI - The provincial government is making its all efforts to provide whatsoever possible relief to the drought-hit people of the district transparently on a daily basis.

This was stated by Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asif Jameel in a statement issued here. He informed that 516 children including infants came for medical checkup in Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of the district and Taluka hospitals of Tharparkar district in first few days of 2019.

He informed that primarily 37 children were admitted in the hospitals for treatment and later on 27 children discharged from the hospital as they got better after receiving in time and proper treatment. The Deputy Commissioner told that 825 Children were also treated in OPDs of 31 Basic Health Units and 18 government dispensaries functioning under administrative control of PPHI.

Besides, he informed that, the Livestock Department through its transitory camps treated 57 ailing animals and vaccinated 612 others as precautionary measures. He said that, the Population Welfare Department of Tharparkar district also through its transitory camps extended awareness amongst the women of the various villages about the family planning and other programs.

He added that complimentary wheat is being provided across the district and 5370 families were provided with wheat bags under Phase –III. He said that 401 families of Phase –II were also handed over 50 Kg wheat bags free of cost. While, 65 families who had not collected their wheat bags earlier in Phase-I also approached and provided wheat bags, he said. “Up until now total, 247,022 families in Phase –I, 248,587 families in Phase-II and 7,240 families in Phase-III have received free of cost 50 kg wheat bags,” he added.

Jameel further informed that the provision of family ration bags to pregnant and lactating women in the district also continues as well, and 1109 bags were distributed in the second phase amongst the registered PLW at their doorsteps. “So far, 61,911 bags have been distributed in Phase –II and 36,656 bags have already been distributed in Phase-I.”

Moreover, the deputy commissioner said that 27 new RO Plants have been installed and working in Taluka Dahli, Chachro, Islamkot, Mithi and Nagarparkar.