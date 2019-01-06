Share:

NEW YORK - The Egyptian government has demanded that CBS News not to broadcast an upcoming interview with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for its “60 Minutes” investigative news programme, according to the major American television network.

In the interview, CBS News said President Sisi confirmed the Egyptian military was working with Israel to combat militants in the Sinai peninsula. He also denied Egypt was detaining any political prisoners and defended a deadly crackdown on protesters in 2013.

“The 60 Minutes team was contacted by the Egyptian ambassador shortly after and told the interview could not be aired,” the network said in a statement.

Interviewed by anchorman Scott Pelley, Sisi denied having political prisoners and “prisoners of opinion” in prison. However, CBS said the segment, which they dubbed “The interview Egypt’s government doesn’t want on TV” will be aired on Sunday evening.

“There are no political prisoners in Egypt,” he insisted. “We are trying to stand against extremists who impose their ideology on the people,” he added. “Now they are subject to a fair trial, and it may take years but we have to follow the law.”

Sisi dismissed reports from international rights groups such as Human Rights Watch that estimated Egypt has imprisoned as many as 60,000 political activists. “I don’t know where they (HRW) got that figure,” he said.

The Egyptian president also admitted that his army has been closely collaborating with Israel in the Sinai Peninsula against armed fighters. “That is correct,” he said. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the Israelis.”

Sisi came to power on the back of a military coup in 2013 that deposed former President Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected leader.