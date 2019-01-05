Share:

LONDON-Emily Blunt ''knows the basics'' of the 'A Quiet Place 2' plot, but admits her husband John Krasinski is still keeping things under wraps - even from her.

The 35-year-old actress starred Evelyn Abbot in the original movie, which was directed by and co-starred her husband John Krasinski, and has said that despite being married to the movie's helmer, she doesn't know every detail about the upcoming sequel, because John is still keeping certain things close to his chest.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I know all; I know everything, No, I know enough. But he's also writing, so he's in that sort of vortex. And then I'm sure I'll read stuff eventually. But I know the basics.''

Her comments come after John claimed he was ''mind-tricked'' into writing a sequel for the 2018 flick, which sees Evelyn and his character Lee - along with their two children Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds) - in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

John says it was never his intention to create a sequel, and he was duped into writing his idea for the next movie. He said: ''I'll be honest with you: I really didn't want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I'm a realist.

''I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don't you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'OK, while we're talking to other people, keep thinking about it'. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.

''But the idea for it is pretty simple. I'm writing now - I don't have it fleshed out - but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them.

''We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it's so much fun to explore.''