ISLAMABAD - FIA sought record from the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) regarding advertisements installed at different locations in the capital city during the year 2018 so that it could further probe the reports pertaining to embezzlement in the funds.

A letter written by FIA anti-corruption circle Islamabad to director DMA stated that the issue of illegal advertisement and embezzlement of funds is under probe at the Agency and the record is required to proceed further into the matter. The information and details which the FIA has asked for includes record of pole signs installed at Faisal Avenue, F-6, F-7, Jinnah Avenue, F-10 and other places during the period from 1st January 2018 to 31 December 2018; record of building wraps of Centaurus Mall, U-fone Tower, Islamabad Stock Exchange and other buildings.

The investigation agency has also sought the record pertaining to tri-visions installed at different places in the ICT during the year 2018. The record of LED signs installed at PTCL Chowk Jinnah Avenue and Centaurus Mall and other places for the year has also been sought by the Agency.

Besides this, the FIA has also requested the director DMA to provide record of bridge panels installed at different locations; and demand and collection register maintained at the DMA from year 2010 till date.

The Agency has also sought the record and details of the postings of officers including admin officers, assistant directors, deputy directors, directors at the DMA with their complete whereabouts and details pertaining to their CNICs, addresses and contact numbers.