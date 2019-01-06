Share:

KARACHI - A schoolchildren carrier catches fire in Orangi Town neighbourhood, resultantly, four children suffered burns, here on Saturday. The incident took place when the van driver was en-route to the school named Usman bin Affan after picking the children from their homes when the van caught fire near Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. The school children who received burn injuries in a van fire were identified as six-year-old Eemaan, daughter of Arif, Arif Junaid, 6, Ibadul Haseeb, 9 and Ali Jan, 7. They were immediately taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. According to the doctors at the hospital, of the four children, two of them were sent homes after being given required medical treatment while the remaining two were remained admitted to the hospital. The crowd of people also gathered at the spot while seeing the flames erupting from the white Suzuki high-roof van bearing registration number CS-7490. The crowd themselves rescued the children from the burning van. There were around 14 children at a van when the incident took place. According to eye-witnesses, the school van got stuck in a mud after the driver picked up a last child from his home near the Qatar Hospital, adding that the driver along with some students was trying to push the van when suddenly the fire erupted in a van.

The witnesses further claimed that the van driver was escaped while leaving the children the remaining children inside a burning van. “The driver instead of rescuing children himself escaped,” says a Syed Rashid resident of the same area.

After being informed police and fire brigade rushed at the spot. The firefighters extinguished the fire but the children had been rescued before the arrival of the fire tender.

Police said that there was an extra seat installed in the van to accommodate more children into a van. An LPG cylinder was fitted in the front of the vehicle, right next to the driver’s seat while a CNG cylinder was also installed in the back of the van but it remained intact. DIG Traffic Javed Ali Maher also took a notice of the incident and also suspended Orangi Town traffic section officer over negligence.