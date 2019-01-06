Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI led coalition government would remain engaged in finding financing sources during its five years constitutional tenure, as Pakistan has to repay $37.6 billion as repayment against previous loans and interest payment in next five years.

The incumbent government after hectic efforts had succeeded in arranging financing for the ongoing fiscal year. The government had approached Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China for the financial help to bridge the gap of $12 billion. However, the government would continue its efforts of arranging financing in its five years constitutional tenure.

According to the ministry of finance, the government would have to repay $37.6 billion as repayment against previous loans and interest payment during next five years. The break-up of $37.6 billion showed that government would have to repay $31.03 billion as principal amount and $6.61 billion as interest payment from year 2018 to 2023.

Pakistan would pay $ 9.06 billion loan (principal amount $ 7.27 billion and $ 1.787 billion interest) in the ongoing financial year 2018-19. A total of $8.173 billion loan (principal amount $ 6.685 billion and $ 1.488 billion interest) in 2019-20 and $7.455 billion (principal amount $ 6.174 billion and $ 1.282 billion interest) would be repaid in the year 2020-21. Similarly, a total of $ 6.452 billion (principal amount $ 5.355 billion and $ 1.097 billion interest) in 2021-22 and $ 6.492 billion loan (principal amount $ 5.54 billion and interest $951.3 million) would be repaid in 2022-23. Finance Minister Asad Umar had presented the data in the last session of National Assembly.

“There will be no other option than borrowing to meet the financing gap,” said an economist who is part of the government’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC). He further said that international lenders like World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) would start to give loans to Pakistan after it enters into International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s programme. There would be no issue in arranging financing once institutions like IMF, WB and ADB would start giving borrowing to Pakistan, he added.

The incumbent government would have to depend on foreign borrowing in next few years. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s outstanding foreign debt and liabilities had already swelled by 13 percent in the first quarter of the 2018/19 fiscal year to $96.735 billion. The external debt and liabilities (EDL) came at $85.623 billion at the end of September last year. It stood at $95.342 billion in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2018. Most of this increase stemmed from the public external debt, which surged 14 percent to $76.340 billion.

The IMF had already projected that Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities could peak to $144 billion in the next five years by 2023 from $93 billion in the previous financial year of 2018. It had estimated that the foreign debt servicing is projected to rise from $7.7 billion to $19.7 billion by 2023, indicating immense pressure on the country’s external accounts.