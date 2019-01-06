Share:

Heavy snowing has disconnected a dozen of districts from the provincial capital, Faizabad, of northeastern Badakhshan province, officials said Sunday.

Abdullah Hamayon Dehqan, head of the provincial Natural Disaster Management department, told Pajhwok Afghan News roads to Sheghnan, Ishkashim, Zebak, Arghanjkhwa, Raghistan, Kohistan, Kuf Ab, Sheki, Maimi, Nusi and Khwahan districts had been blocked by snow.

He said that the heavy snowfall lashed the mentioned districts for two days and efforts were underway for reopening of the roads. “Strategic stocks, food and warm clothes are available in most of these vulnerable districts in case a natural disaster happens”, he said.

Transport routes to most of Badakhshan districts are closed for traffic every winter due to heavy snowfall, restricting people’s movement. Dozens of residents of Badakhshan had lost lives in avalanches and floods in winters in the past years.