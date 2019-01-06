Share:

ISLAMABAD - A charge mob of Hindu extremists has beaten to death 55 year old Muslim over suspicion of the cow theft in the India state Bihar’s Araria district.

The victim who has been identified as Kabul Miyan was beaten to death by a mob of 300 on December 29 in Simarbani village, about 300 km from Patna. The incident came to light only two days ago after a video of the man pleading with the attackers went viral through social media, a private news channel reported.

In the video, Kabul can be seen being kicked in the face, hit with sticks and repeatedly called chor (thief). The attackers can be heard laughing and encouraging each other to continue thrashing the man as he pleads with the mob that he no reasons to steal anyone’s cattle.

Despite his pleas, the attackers beat him to death.Afterward they uploaded the videos online.