ISLAMABAD - Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president ICCI, Rafat Farid, SVP, and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, VP, have congratulated M Ejaz Abbasi, former president ICCI, for assuming charge as VP in FPCCI Capital Office. They also congratulated Abdul Waheed and Baqar Ali on assuming charge as vice presidents FPCCI Capital Office. They hoped that the newly elected vice presidents would play effective role from the platform of FPCCI for resolving the key issues of business community of the region. Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that M Ejaz Abbas had rendered useful services for the business community of Islamabad as former President ICCI and hoped that he would play effective role as vice president FPCCI in resolving major issues of trade and industry of the region. He said Pakistan’s economy was facing many challenges as according to the SBP data, Pakistan’s forex reserves have tumbled down to $13,837.8 million by 28th Dec 2018 out of which net SBP reserves were $7,287.5 million and net reserves with banks were $6,550.3 million.

He said the best way for increasing foreign exchange reserves and improving Pakistan’s balance of payment situation was to promote exports. He stressed that FPCCI should work with government for evolving a comprehensive strategy for promoting exports.

Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that government has expressed strong resolve to improve ease of doing business in the country in order to facilitate the private sector and attract investment, which was laudable. He said that as per World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report 2019, Pakistan’s ranking has improved from 147 to 136. However, he said that Pakistan was still way behind from China, India, Sri Lanka and other regional countries in ease of doing business.

He stressed that FPCCI in consultation with trade bodies and associations should give workable suggestions to the government for improving ease of doing business. Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Vice President ICCI said that Chamber would fully cooperate with FPCCI Capital Office in its efforts aimed at resolving the issues of business community and creating conducive environment for private sector.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi said that resolving key issues of the business community of this region would be his top priority. He said FPCCI would take all chambers and associations on board on important issues and would consult with them before finalizing its proposals on business and economic policies for the consideration of the government.