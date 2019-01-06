Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam briefed on police performance of districts Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar of the last year by the concerned SSPs during the meeting held on Saturday at DIG office Mirpurkhas.

Earlier, the IGP arrived here and was received warmly. He was also informed about the adopted strategies to reduce the crime rate and also apprised him about the shortage of police jawans and facilities required for the police personnel and officers.

During meeting with traders and notables, he said that there was need of more 35,000 police jawans to control the crime in the province and for this purpose we have decided to launch the recruitment of police personnel in the province.

He heard the grievances of notables and traders and assured them of solutions of their problems.

He visited the police Yadgar Shuhda where he placed the flower and also held special prayer.

Later, he participated in police Darbar in Mirpurkhas as chief guest and met with heirs of police martyrs.

Meanwhile, president district Union of Journalist Mirpurkhas Khalil Ahmed Ghouri and general secretary MA Rehmani strongly condemned the DIG police Mirpurkhas and SSP Mirpurkhas for keeping mostly local journalists away from the IGP and allowed only some favourite reporters to attend the programme.