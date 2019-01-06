Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the provocative and negative statements of Indian leadership could only jeopardise the regional peace but at the same time cautioned that the Islamabad’s desire for peace and negotiated settlement of issues should not be taken as its weakness and any hostility or adventurism from across the border would get befitting response.

Talking to media after visiting the ailing father of Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan at PIMS Hospital on Saturday, Qureshi said that Pakistan had sensibly reacted to the negative statements of Indian leaders, which probably being given under domestic political compulsions, but at the same time asked the international community to take notice of it and convey to the Indian leadership to refrain from such negative propaganda as it would only damage the peace initiative launched by Pakistan.

Qureshi strongly rebuffed misleading Indian propaganda over the surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and reminded the Indian leadership that any misadventure or aggression would be met with equal response. “Let me remind India in an unequivocal manner that Pakistan’s desire for peace and negotiations should not be taken as its weakness. Any aggression against Pakistan will evoke a befitting and swift response. We have complete confidence in our armed forces, fully capable of defending the motherland, and in the unity of our nation,” he said.

The minister said such tactics and propaganda could divert Pakistan’s attention from its successes against terrorism. “World should make the Indian leadership to realize its responsibilities. Pakistan wanted the region to get rid of poverty and ignorance,” he added.

The minister said now voices were also being raised inside India regarding its failed and aggressive policy which resulted in losing the trust of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir against whom gross human rights violations were carried out by the Indian occupation forces.

Panicked with such situation and the internal situation, the Indian leadership must have been churning out unfounded propaganda, which ‘Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects’, he stressed.

He reiterated that Pakistan stood for the regional peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan wanted peace, stability, and progress of the region, which was not possible in a hostile environment.

He said Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be arriving in Islamabad on Sunday.

The UAE, he said, had already announced a generous $3 billion support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment crisis while the deferred payment for oil facility was under discussion. The minister said the visit would add new dimensions to the Pak-UAE bilateral ties, besides enhancement in the trade cooperation.

About Prime Minister’s two-day recent official visit to Turkey, Qureshi termed it highly successful and very productive adding further strength to the strong relations with the friendly country. He said both the leadership shared convergence of opinion on all the political, regional and international ties as both the countries cooperated on all the issues with shared viewpoint.

He said the relationship between the two brotherly countries spanning over the years, had withstood the tests of time and transformed into a strong strategic partnership in all areas of mutual interest.

Qureshi said the visit also gave a thrust to the economic relationship which earlier did not reflect in the warm brotherly ties, so efforts were for a strategic economic partnership. The leadership, he said, also emphasized upon the importance of Turkey-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism. A draft in that regard would be prepared within one month and would be exchanged. It would be fine-tuned prior to the Heart of Asia summit to be held in Ankara which would be attended by the prime minister, he added.

Qureshi further said during the visit, he also held discussions with his Turkish counterpart and agreed to convene the 6th session of the Turkey-Pakistan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan at mutually convenient dates for further discussion on those areas.

The two sides also discussed the Afghan peace process and the facilitation which Pakistan and Turkey could advance for the purpose, as both the countries desired peace and stability in Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said he also apprised his Turkish counterpart about his recent four-nation regional outreach and expressed his gratitude for the Turkish foreign minister for sharing the development about Syrian situation and the details of US President Trump’s conversation with the Turkish leadership.

He said the meeting between Prime Minister Khan and President Erdogan lasted more than two hours in which they had developed a personal rapport.

He said the Turkish leadership appreciated the Pakistani government’s stance on FETO and the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, declaring the organization as a terrorist outfit and offered their gratitude on part of the Turkish government and its people.

He said during the Business Council meeting, discussions were held to remove the impediments in investments and trade. He said soon President Erdogan would visit Islamabad along with a huge delegation of Turkish investors.

To a query, he noted a visible change in the US administration’s position towards Pakistan and peace process in Afghanistan. He said when he talked about resetting of ties with the US, certain elements raised doubts, but a gradual shift in Washington vindicated their stance.

Now, the US was holding direct peace talks with the Taliban in Doha. The world also acknowledged Pakistan’s viewpoint, he added.

To another question, the minister said Hussain Haqqani, former ambassador, should come and face the courts and he would get justice. He said everyone knew how he left the country and how he was facilitated.