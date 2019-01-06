Share:

Based on the agreement reached between Iran and Afghanistan, 230 Afghan convicts have been extradited to their country, Iran deputy minister of justice told the Islamic Republic, on Sunday.

Two months ago, the ministers of justice of Afghanistan and Iran signed an extradition treaty in Tehran, said Mahmoud Abbasi.

Seven hundred convicts are going to be extradited to Afghanistan until the end of the Iranian calendar year (March 20), he added.

The Iranian official said that the crimes of the convicts were mostly drug-related and illegal entrance into Iran.

These convicts are going to serve the remaining period of their sentences in Afghanistan, he said. He added that extradition of such a big number of prisoners tends to be unprecedented.

This is taking place under the shadow of Iran's active diplomacy and the country's judicial and legal practices.