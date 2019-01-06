Share:

LAHORE - The PTI government is only the “new edition” of the past governments and its five months’ performance is nothing more than claims and promises, says the head of the Jamaat-i-Islami.

Addressing the party’s central Shoora here on Saturday, Senator Sirajul Haq said there is a change only in the name as all policies remain unchanged. He said that the past rulers had betrayed the Pakistan ideology, which resulted in the dismemberment of Pakistan.

He said the responsibility of the colossal debt on the country lay with the politicians who had been returning to the assemblies on the ticket of one party or the other. He said that those in power at present were not new.

The JI chief said that partial accountability would not reform the society and a ruthless accountability was the need of the hour. He said that all those who had plundered the public money, devoured huge bank loans and transferred their wealth abroad must be brought to the dock and made to account for their wealth. He said this was the demand of the whole nation and not the JI alone.

Sirajul Haq said that not even a penny of the looted wealth had been recovered so far. He said that the nation would not believe the claims of the rulers unless the plundered wealth lying abroad was retrieved and the country did not need to ask for financial help from any one.

The JI chief said that the country could not progress without true democracy. He said whenever there were elections fingers were raised on their credibility as a majority of the people remained indifferent about them. He said petitions against elections were not decided even for five year.

JI leaders exchange views on Kashmir situation

Important leaders of the Jamaat-i-Islami met here on Saturday and exchanged views about the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir when India is killing innocent Kashmiri people because they are raising their voice against Indian barbarism.

These leaders were Liaquat Baloch, the JI secretary general, chief of the Azad Kashmir JI Dr Khalid Mehmud, and former JI AJK chief Abdur Rashid Turabi.

Baloch said the right of self-determination was the basic right of the Kashmiris and there was no justification for India to deny it. He highlighted the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Week.

The main objective of the exercise was to let the people of occupied Kashmir know that they are not alone in their struggle and that Pakistan will continue to support their cause.