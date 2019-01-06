Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that opposition parties’ grand alliance is vital to steer the country out of political quagmire and once again called upon the major political parties — PML-N and PPP - to bury the hatchet and join hands for the cause of democracy.

Talking to media after meeting former president and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari here on Saturday, which was his second meeting with him in less than 24 hours, the JUI-F chief said that opposition parties were left with no choice but to form a grand alliance against the PTI government which was out to ruin the whole edifice of democracy in the country.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting informed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had lodged a mild complaint with Asif Ali Zardari about his refusal to attend the JUI-F-sponsored all parties conference and once again pushed him for the same where he would try to manage some arrangements of his meeting with PML-N top leader.

The sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked Asif Ali Zardari to set aside his personal grievances with Sharifs for the greater cause of democracy and future of this country, adding that the opposition parties have to unite against the onslaught and persecution and harassment of opposition parties by the ruling alliance in the name of accountability.

During the meeting, both the leaders had expressed serious reservations over the targeting of the political leadership in the name of accountability and the hostile and aggressive attitude of ruling PTI against the opposition parties, which according to them, would not go well with the democratic order in the country.

Sources further said that during the meeting it was decided that on some common agenda PPP leadership could sit with PML-N and in this connection the JUI-F chief took upon himself to talk with PML-N leadership and convince them to sit across the table with rest of opposition parties including PPP to carve out some way forward.

Sources aware of the developments informed The Nation that the all parties conference sponsored by JUI-F chief about a month back, which was postponed when the top leadership of both PML-N and PPP had declined to attend in person, would now again be at centre stage and the JUI-F would push both the major opposition parties to attend it.

Initially when both PML-N and PPP central leaders had declined to attend the JUI-F chief in person Maulana Fazlur Rehman had deferred the meeting and asked the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to finalise its agenda in consultation with rest of the opposition parties only then he would call the meeting.

Since the agenda of APC could not be finalised so far and during this period the tension and political bickering between PPP and PML-N took new turns and twists, the fate of JUI-F sponsored APC was doomed.

The JUI-F chief said that if the opposition parties wanted to become a formidable force against the government then they have to land on one page by setting aside their personal grudges otherwise the government would continue targeting them and making them target of their political vendetta.