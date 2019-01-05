Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-People of Jammu & Kashmir living at both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world observed the right to self-determination day on Saturday with renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigour till achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination through implementation of the UN resolutions.

Our Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports from Mirpur that in Azad Jammu Kashmir public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions in all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory were held to mark the day.

Special meetings highlighted importance of early grant of right to self-determination to Jammu Kashmir people - which has denied by India since over last 70 years at the might of her occupational military forces.

Special rallies held at various parts of AJK including in the district, warning that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will respond to every aggressive posture of India against Pakistan or AJK with the same coin shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir will not hesitate from giving any sacrifice for the defence of the security, stability, sovereignty and the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan including AJK in case of any aggression from across the frontiers including the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir,” they warned. The rallies were taken out to observe the right to self-determination day.

Kashmiris by observing the right to self-determination day reiterated the long cherished demand that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.

Kashmiris observe the day every year to invite attention of the world, especially as a reminder to the UNO to immediately move in for implementation of January 5, 1949 UN resolutions on Kashmir to ensure early grant of Internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, enabling them to decide about their destine through a free and fair plebiscite in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir without further loss of time.

New Delhi is denying the Jammu & Kashmir people of their legitimate right to self-determination at the might of her over 0.8 million occupying troops in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since over last 69 years.

In various functions held to mark the day across the AJK, speakers highlighted importance of early grant of right to self-determination to Jammu & Kashmir people - denied by India since over last seven decades.

In Mirpur a special protest meeting, participated by all segments of civil society including social, political and religious parties workers, lawyers, journalists, human rights activists, business community members, students, government employees, workers of various private and autonomous bodies, was held under the auspices of local civil society’s forum.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, the meeting reiterated Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

The meeting strongly condemned the repeated violation of LoC and working boundary by India through frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by Indian troops.

They called upon the UNO and other international community to take immediate notice of the increased aggressive designs of India in the region - which they warned, may turned into a conventional war in the region.