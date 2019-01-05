Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK’s largest-populated Kotli district witnessed a huge 62 percent decline in crime rate during the just ending year of 2018 as compared to the last 5 years period, it was officially informed said.

Unveiling the annual breakup of the exceptionally-fallen crimes rates during 2018, Kotli Police SSP Raja Irfan Salim told The Nation on Wednesday that there had been 62 percent of decrease in all sorts of crimes as compared to the last five years following stringent crackdown against the criminals.

Elaborating, the SSP said that arrest of largest 375 number accused of drugs trafficking in a total of 265 cases stand testimony to the outstanding performance of the Kotli district police during last one year. He said that the police recovered narcotics including over 127kg charas, 21kg heroin, 2,717 bottles of liquor and one kg opium during the year in question.

Irfan Salim continued that 65 accused were rounded upon in 52 cases registered on charges of possessing illicit firearms including those of banned bore, adding that the police recovered 11 Kalashnikovs, 30 rifles, 39 pistols besides huge quantity of ammunition.

He said that 38 accused were apprehended in 28 cases of burglary and dacoity registered during last year, adding that the police recovered stolen property including 55 stolen non-custom paid vehicles worth over Rs40 million from the custody of the accused.

The recovered illegal vehicles included 38 cars, three jeeps, 8 Suzuki carrier pick-ups, two Toyota hiace, two pick-ups, one excavator machine, 50 motorcycles and gold ornaments, he added.

The SSP said that police also rounded 306 proclaimed offenders including those involved in heinous crimes like murder in various parts of the district.

He underlined that the arrested proclaimed offenders had become a headache for the law-enforcement institutions in the area. Irfan Salim said that in the wake of the National Action Plan, police apprehended 645 accused involved in 357 cases of different nature.

A total of 3,175 accused were rounded up in the wake of preventive measures in the district. Another 81 number of the accused were arrested in 35 cases registered against those involved in vulgarity and obscene acts, he said.

Referring to the drive against violators of the traffic rules, the SSP said that a total of 311 accused were apprehended in as many cases registered during last year across the district.

To a question, Irfan Salim said that procedure of early issuance of motor driving license and police character certificates has been made easier for the facility of the deserving applicants.

Unveiling the names of the subordinate police officers showing outstanding performance during the course of their professional duties, the SSP described performance of DSP City Kotli Khawaja Abdul Qayyum, SHO Khuiratta Muhammad Naseer, SHO Kotli City Police Tahir ayub, SHO Charhoi Sadaqat Hussain, Inspector Sohail Yousaf, Sub Inspector Mehtab Aslam, SHO Sehensa Amir Farooq, SHO Fatehpur Thakiyala Faisal Sideeque and SHO Naar Sub Inspector Zohaib Tahir as splendid