Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is spending over 60 billion rupees on skills development of police in the province.

“The amount will be spent on establishment of model police stations, introduction of information management system besides rehabilitation of jails in the province,” a spokesman of police department said, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, modern professional training will be imparted to police officials enabling them to tackle security challenges more efficiently. The spokesman said traffic warden system would also be extended to Mardan, Swat and Abbottabad districts.

Last month, hailing the performance of the provincial police, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said they had emerged as a professional force on the national level. The CM gave its credit to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of depoliticizing the police department.

“The provincial government has turned the KP police into an autonomous professional force,” he said, adding that the police had been purified from all kinds of prejudice and political influence.