NOORPUR THAL-A local artiste namely Khan Shehzad passed away here the other day. Shehzad was hospitalised a few days ago. His funeral was held at his native village Aino. Shehzad had served in different capacities and nowadays was working with Malik Production as a senior artiste.

MNA Malik Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana, MPA Malik Waris Kallu, former MNA Malik Shakira Bashir Awan, PML-N Youth Wing Punjab vice president Malik Khalid Awan, Tehsil Bar Association president Waris Jasra, former president TBA Raja Ashraf Hayat, Malik Production Director Malik Shafqat Mehmood Baga, PPP leader Sardar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch and PPP chief organiser Sardar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of prominent artiste Khan Shehzad.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Quality education

termed top priority

Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar has said that provision of quality education in District Public School Noorpur Thal is his top priority. Talking to media, he said that vacant posts in DPS would be filled on merit. The AC said the improvement in performance of the institutions is his first priority. He said that he was determined to ensure good health and provision of quality education in public schools of Thal. The AC explained that under this programme, school students of DPS would be provided facilities.