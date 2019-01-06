Share:

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Saturday launched a cleanliness awareness drive in Thokar Niaz Baig area in connection with the ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ campaign and distributed pamphlets and waste bags among the area people. The drive was led by PTI leader Muhammad Ajasam Sharif and LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Qayyum Butt. The campaign was launched to highlight importance of clean environment. People were educated about the damages of throwing garbage in open areas. The law-violators in this regard were also warned of strict action. The LWMC MD said cooperation of people was vital to ensure cleanliness and the department could not do everything alone. Muhammad Ajasam Sharif said that people should consider Lahore as their own home and must not litter garbage in an inappropriate way.