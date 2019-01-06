Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was shot dead by his nephew at Dhok Gujran in limits of Police Station Naseerabad, informed official sources on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Zalab Khan, whose body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital by the Rescue 1122 for post-mortem.

The killer managed to escape from the scene, the sources said.

A heavy contingent of police headed by Station House Officer Naseerabad Raja Nadim Zafar rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded statements of the victim family as part of their investigation.

An investigator of Homicide Investigation Unit told media that Zalab Khan had killed his brother some 15 years ago over domestic dispute. He added that the nephew of Zalab had launched armed attack on him to take revenge of murder of his father. “The attacker fired and killed his uncle and fled from scene,” he said. Police registered murder case against the killer and began investigation, he said.