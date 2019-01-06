Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court’s Monitoring Judge of Anti-terrorism Courts across the country, Justice Faisal Arab on Saturday visited the under-construction Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research of Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.

The monitoring judge, along with Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, Administrative Judge Anti-Terrorism Court for the province of Sindh, MIT High Court Mr A Razzaq, Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, and other higher officials, monitored the development work at the forensic laboratory, and expressed satisfaction over the pace of development work of the lab.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government has recently provided Rs 220 million to Dr Panjwani Center to set up a modern Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research of PCMD.

The justice also praised the progress of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, under which 17 research centers, including Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, were working.

Earlier in the morning, Justice Faisal Arab had a meeting with Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief, at the board room of Dr Panjwani Center. The meeting was well attended by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and other officials of the ICCBS.

In the meeting, Prof Atta-ur-Rahman presented a brief history of the ICCBS – University of Karachi. Justice Faisal Arab was amazed at the concrete progress made by ICCBS. He praised the efforts and achievements of the International Center.

Meanwhile in the meeting, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad gave a detailed presentation about the progress of the forensic laboratory. He said that the fund of Rs 220 million has already been transferred to the account of the ICCBS.

He pointed out that due to devaluation of rupee additional 40 per cent was required for smooth execution of project. Talking about the status of procurement of equipment, he said that the detailed technical evaluation report was being compiled after which the technical committee would decide about the award of the purchase orders in accordance with the SPPRA Rules.

Justice Faisal Arab expressed full confidence that the new forensic laboratory would soon be functional at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center.