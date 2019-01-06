Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has no plan to part ways with the PTI’s government in the centre but has reservations over not providing security to its party’s parliamentarians.

“We (MQM-P) have no plan to part ways with PTI’s government in the centre, rather optimistic for provision of Karachi-specific development projects,” MQM-P’s Syed Aminul Haq shared with The Nation.

There were rumours that MQM-P had decided to sit on opposition benches in the National Assembly as the PTI’s government was reportedly not fulfilling their demands regarding development projects.

To a question, he said the MQM-P has not reached any consensus to quit the government in the centre. The party has federal ministers, including Khalid Maqbol Siddique and Faroogh Naseem.

MQM-P senior lawmaker further said that the PML-N government in Shahid Khaqan’s era had ditched them and not provided proper development fund.

“We (MQM-P) are hopeful that PTI’s government would provide development package, as promised in federal cabinet,” said MQM lawmaker, mentioning they were optimistic about the Karachi package from centre.

About the security matter, he said that they had requested both federal government and Sindh government for providing security to them.

“Despite threats, only two Khwaja Izhar and Faisal Sabazwari were provided security while rest of the members are still not given any security,” he said demanding proper security measures for MQM-P’s parliamentarians as soon as possible.

Both Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr Farooq Sattar had also demanded provision of proper security to leaders and offices of the party.