Share:

SADIQABAD-PTI leader Sardar Raees Mehboob called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and both discussed the ongoing political matters the other day. During the meeting, the CM said that the current year would prove to be a golden period for the national economy, peace and stability, adding that the government would ensure every effort to raise living standards of the common man.

He said that 100-day performance of the government stood testimony to the PTI vow to utilise all resources for the uplift of the masses in all spheres.

He stated that Punjab government would do its best to provide education, healthcare, clean drinking water, health cards and other facilities in rural areas. "The PTI has laid the foundation of a new, strong and prosperous Pakistan," he said, adding that the party was taking every step to resolve the national issues, especially to fulfil the needs of the people of South Punjab. On the occasion, Sardar Raees Mehboob requested the CM to visit Bhong which the latter accepted.

COMMITMENT TO SOLVE

LAWYERS' PROBLEMS

Candidates for president and general secretary of Tehsil Bar Association for annual elections 2019 pledged to uphold the dignity of the lawyer community. They vowed to ensure untiring efforts for a solution to the problems of the local lawyer community. T

hey said: "If we are elected, we will win over the trust of the fellow lawyers through our performance." They expressed their optimism that the unanimous candidates of Chattha Ittehad United Friends and Pakistan Lawyers Forum would win the election with thumping majority.

On the other hand, advocates Shehzad Ahmed Dhukkar and Imran Pasha announced their support for the unanimous candidates of Professional Lawyers Group. They said that the candidates of the group were committed to work for the betterment of the local lawyer community. "We will do our best for their success," they vowed.

CONDOLENCE

People from all walks of life including MPA Mian Aziz Aslam Sheikh, chairman Union Councils - Mian Hassan Anwar Sheikh, Malik Ahmed Ali Bhutto, Ch Shehzad Adil Bajwa, Mian Zafar Hashmi, former nazim Syed Sajid Mian, Rana Nadeem Afzal, Asad Nawaz Khan, Mian Hameedullah (Naji Mian), Ch Atif Raheem and Waqas Shafeeq Pia expressed deep condolences over the sad demise of the mother of formal general secretary M Baloch. They expressed solidarity with M Baloch and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant highest place to the deceased in Jannah.

electronic wheelchair

A modern electronic wheel chair was handed over to a special student of Govt Khawaja Fareed Postgraduate College (GKFPC) by the district administration here. Assistant Commissioner Human -Resource Riyasat Ali told the media that a "Relief Fund" was established at the office of the district administration and philanthropists donated funds for the needy and the deserving applicants on the recommendations of the DC. He said that a special student of MA English at GKFPC Zahid Mukhtar had requested the college administration for an electronic wheel chair. On his request, the AC HR handed over a modern electronic wheel chair. "Mukhtar will also be supported for his educational expenditures during the period at GKFPC," Riyasat Ali said.a