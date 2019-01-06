Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Noor Zaman goes down fighting 2-3 against Malaysian Ameeshenraj Chandaranin U-15 category in the semi-finals of the Dunlop British Junior Squash Championship-2019 presently underway in Birmingham on Saturday. Noor, son of Munawwar Zaman and grandson of former world champion Qamar Zaman played out his heart and gave his best but he could not finish off the opponent. The first game started on a very brisk note. Noor settled down well and started to play aggressively. His plan worked out as he clinched the first game 11-7. But after playing so well, he allowed Ameeshenraj too much space and comfort and let him dictate the terms. His slow approach cost him dearly as Ameeshenraj took second game 11-8 and also won third game 11-7. After going 1-2 down, Noor all of a sudden showed tremendous fighting skills and put Ameeshenraj under enormous pressure and comfortably win the 4th game 11-4 to take the semi-final into 5th and deciding game. But Noor Zaman was nowhere closed to what he had showed in the 4th game and was looking out of sorts and was playing what Ameeshenraj wanted him to. Ameeshenraj applied pressure and Noor had no answers, as the Malaysian took the 5th game 11-6, thus book a ticket to the final. Earlier, in the U-17 quarterfinals played late Friday night Pakistan’s Haris Qasim showed lot of determination and skills to book semi-final date with Egyptian top seed Yahia Elnawasany, after carving out sensational quarterfinal victory against Egyptian Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim 3-2. Haris won the first game 11-5; he won second game 11-9, Haris lost third game 4-11, Haris lost 4th game 3-11, before bouncing back to take 5th game 11-7 to move into semi-finals, Haris will play his semi-final late Saturday night.–Staff Reporter