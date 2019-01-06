Share:

ISLAMABAD - A day after Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani met with Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq amid rumours of the former’s replacement, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Saturday clarified that he did not show confidence in the chairman during the meeting.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, the other day, held a meeting with the PML-N stalwart and Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq at the latter’s chamber in the presence of Leader of the House Shibli Faraz.

After the meeting, some media reports quoting Raja Zafarul Haq said that PML-N leader has showed complete confidence in Senate Chairman while refuting any chances of his replacement.

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision to place 172 people, including senior PPP leadership on the Exit Control List (ECL) in fake accounts case, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a recent TV interview had said that the united opposition which is majority in the Upper House could move to replace the chairman Senate. He had said that PPP could bring a no trust move against the chairman Senate if PML-N, the major opposition party, supports it.

Raja Zafarul Haq told The Nation that he in his meeting with the chairman Senate did not show his confidence in Sanjrani.

“The meeting was actually held to decide the name of chairperson of the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges as the seat is vacant since the death of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Azam Khan Musakhel,” he said.

He added that the meeting had a consensus on his proposal that PML-N Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq would be nominated for the chairperson of the committee as this position was already with the opposition. “The consensus was over the nomination of Senator Ms Farooq and not over the position of the chairman Senate,” he said.

All opposition parties in the parliament are expected to meet next week to discuss issues ranging from the anti-corruption campaign of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against politicians and on the removal of chairman Senate.

It is not clear that opposition parties would reach a consensus on the expected move or not as PML-N has recently shown some reservation over PPP by saying that the latter should first give the reason why it had voted for Sanjrani in the chairman Senate election.

Earlier this week, Chairman Senate had met with the Prime Minister Imran Khan only to give rise to speculations that perhaps his meeting is in the aftermath of statement of opposition senator that united opposition in the Senate could move to replace him.

The meeting was held in Prime Minister’s Office; however the Senate Secretariat did not issue any official statement about the meeting. PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also present in the meeting.