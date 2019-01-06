Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was killed while 3 others were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a factory in Industrial Zone at Rawat, informed official sources here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 rushed the victims to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment, where they were identified as Navid, Amir and Zamin Shah. The deceased was identified as Yashfa, they said.

Fire extinguishers controlled fire in the factory soon after the blast.

According to sources, 4 labourers were sitting in a room in the factory and were burning a cylinder to keep themselves warm in chilly weather. They said that one of the labourers lit a cigarette after which a huge explosion took place in the room. As a result, one labourer was killed while 3 others sustained critical burn injuries and were moved to hospital.

On the other hand, Rescue 1122 in a press release claimed that 4 labourers had lit a coal hearth in a room to beat the chill when smoke of coal filled in the room causing suffocation. The rescuers also said Yashfa died of suffocation while 3 others got unconscious who were rushed to hospital for treatment.